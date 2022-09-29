KOT’s angry reactions to Boni Khalwale’s fast passport renewal





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have called out Boni Khalwale for praising the Immigration Department after it renewed his passport in a day.

The Kakamega senator had shared the photo of his renewed passport saying, “Renewal of a passport in one day? Yes, that’s exactly what it took me today! Thank you, everyone. My sincere compliments to the Director General, Mr Alex Muteshi, for the turnaround at the Immigration Department.”

However, KOT could hear none of that saying he was only able to get his passport renewed faster because of his political position as the ordinary Kenyan has to wait for days if not weeks.

KOT gave their bleak experiences with immigration.

Bernard Koech said, “That’s for the “big fish”. The rest of us takes a minimum of 6 months. Want it in less than 2 months? Then you have to part with not less than sh.10k. Prove me wrong by sending an “undercover” to try to renew and note how long it takes. BTW, gov should set minimum TKK (Toa Kitu Kidogo) raiyaa pay.

While Sakwa added, “6 months waiting for me. You are now Government and even 10 mins is possible. NB: I’m not from terrorist regions.”

Lydia Mahindu weighed in saying, “Category A, 32 pages ordinary passport is still unavailable on ecitizen. Why is this? I have been trying for weeks.”

Another tweep, Bigtyme Job wrote, “My wife has been to Immigration 26 times and days following the renewal of a passport that she applied for way back in May…yesterday took her there and her passport isn’t ready yet…hii ya one day is SHOCKING!! Very SHOCKING…pls heeeelp her she is stressed.”

Here is what some of them said;

Ikhunyalo, this only applies for the mighty. Huku chini we wait forever @ImmigrationDept — Don Mikael (@mlibehe) September 28, 2022

Mbona application is taking two months for an appointment? @ImmigrationDept — USAWA NA HAKI (@USAWANAHAKI) September 28, 2022

Ata wewe unajua common mwananchi cannot get that freedom, mpaka atoboke ndo ahudumiwe. Huyu Khalwale anafaa kujua hiyo — Ronald Alex🇰🇪 🇭🇲 (@RonaldOloo2) September 28, 2022

Is it possible for mama mboga to enjoy similar miracle? — Albert Tuli (@albatuli) September 28, 2022

You are khalwale, it will take mama mboga months. — jasifo@jkkamba(kibaobab) (@jasifo_kibaobab) September 28, 2022

Hiyo ni yako pekee boss we have been waiting passport for 1 year — zakir (@zakir75725737) September 28, 2022

He and the likes are the ones delaying the common folks like you. He may need to explain further how he managed to grease the system for easy functionality. This is not efficiency but perpetuation of inequality of the highest order — Robert Kyalo (@RobaKyalo) September 28, 2022

The only reason you got this in one day is because you are in a position of power and know the Director General. Now go make it easy for all Kenyans to get such turnaround times and All Kenyans including the ones from border areas should be treated EQUALLY! — Victor K. (@ViqRuto) September 28, 2022

How? Mine i applied june! Kweli hii ni kenya. — Paul Kahinga (@KahingaPaul) September 28, 2022

You are the people who will let this country down. We have a long list of people waiting for weeks and you come in day and pass the queue then start bragging!!! Follow the queue. — Reagan Ogega (@ReaganOgega) September 28, 2022

