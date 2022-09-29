Join our Telegram Channel
KOT’s angry reactions to Boni Khalwale’s fast passport renewal

By Wangu Kanuri September 29th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have called out Boni Khalwale for praising the Immigration Department after it renewed his passport in a day.

The Kakamega senator had shared the photo of his renewed passport saying, “Renewal of a passport in one day? Yes, that’s exactly what it took me today! Thank you, everyone. My sincere compliments to the Director General, Mr Alex Muteshi, for the turnaround at the Immigration Department.”

However, KOT could hear none of that saying he was only able to get his passport renewed faster because of his political position as the ordinary Kenyan has to wait for days if not weeks.

KOT gave their bleak experiences with immigration.

Bernard Koech said, “That’s for the “big fish”. The rest of us takes a minimum of 6 months. Want it in less than 2 months? Then you have to part with not less than sh.10k. Prove me wrong by sending an “undercover” to try to renew and note how long it takes. BTW, gov should set minimum TKK (Toa Kitu Kidogo) raiyaa pay.

While Sakwa added, “6 months waiting for me. You are now Government and even 10 mins is possible. NB: I’m not from terrorist regions.”

Lydia Mahindu weighed in saying, “Category A, 32 pages ordinary passport is still unavailable on ecitizen. Why is this? I have been trying for weeks.”

Another tweep, Bigtyme Job wrote, “My wife has been to Immigration 26 times and days following the renewal of a passport that she applied for way back in May…yesterday took her there and her passport isn’t ready yet…hii ya one day is SHOCKING!! Very SHOCKING…pls heeeelp her she is stressed.”

Here is what some of them said;

