Miguna deletes tweet with phone number, assures fans he will respond to them





Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has deleted the tweet with which he had given out his personal phone number hours after sharing it.

The tweet read, “The return to my motherland yesterday was historic. I had a fantastic first day and night. Thank you to all Kenyans who embraced and welcomed me back home.

My new number is 075******. Apologies in advance if I don’t respond to or answer everyone’s call/text. Viva!”

However, he has expressed his excitement about the engagement Kenyans are having with him while assuring all that reached out that he would respond to all messages sent in due time.

“It has been two days of exhilaration. I thank millions of Kenyans who have sent and are still sending short text messages and calling my new @SafaricomPLC number until the phone battery can’t cope.

All your messages will be responded to no matter how long it will take me. Viva!”

Barely a day after he touched down back in Kenya, where he had been exiled since 2018, the Canadian cum Kenyan lawyer who had initially shared his personal number warned Kenyans against adding him to any WhatsApp group without his permission.

“Please do not add me to WhatsApp groups without permission. I thank everyone sincerely for the overwhelming support. There is nothing sweeter than home!”

Under the former administration of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Miguna was exiled for his role in the swearing-in of the then-opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

President William Ruto facilitated his return by lifting the red alerts. Miguna lauded the president and his administration for keeping his word, saying that he finally had a chance to feel the presence of freedom in the country.

“I’m feeling exhilarated. I can at least now smell the freshness of Kenyan oxygen and freedom. This I what we wanted and this is what we got,” he said.

