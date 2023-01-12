Join our Telegram Channel
Muhoozi Kainerugaba hands Spokesperson’s role to ex-NMG journalist Andrew Mwenda

By Wangu Kanuri January 12th, 2023 2 min read

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has named ex -NMG journalist Andrew Mwenda as his spokesperson.

Muhoozi made the announcement on his Twitter handle and confirmed Mwenda will officially handle the messaging of his movement and army.

Mwenda is an experienced and controversial journalist.

He’s previously served as a writer and political editor at the Daily Monitor, a Nation Media Group (NMG) publication based in Kampala.

He also is the founder and owner of the Independent magazine and doubles up as a popular TV analyst on political and topical issues.

Besides his journalism career, Mwenda, 51, is a well-connected person who occasionally hangs out with Muhoozi.

He recently uploaded a video on Twitter of himself hanging out with Rwanda President Paul Kagame and his family.

Incidentally, Mwenda has in the past been arrested and charged with sedition by President Museveni’s administration.

Muhoozi has also appointed David Kabanda as the Deputy Spokesperson for Buganda and Balaam Barughara, as the National Vice Chairman for Western Uganda.

The announcement comes months after Muhoozi, 47, formally announced his intent to vie for the presidency. He announced that his move to vie for the presidency will be a reward against his mother.

The move to contest for the presidency in 2026 could pit him against his father who will have ruled Uganda for close to four decades at the time.

Museveni has already been endorsed for another term by several stakeholders including vice-president Jessica Alupo, a team of doctors, and Buganda region youth leaders.

