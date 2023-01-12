Muhoozi Kainerugaba hands Spokesperson’s role to ex-NMG journalist Andrew Mwenda





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has named ex -NMG journalist Andrew Mwenda as his spokesperson.

Muhoozi made the announcement on his Twitter handle and confirmed Mwenda will officially handle the messaging of his movement and army.

I'm happy to announce that Mr.Andrew Mwenda is the official spokesperson for the MK Army/Movement. All our statements will go through his office. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 12, 2023

Mwenda is an experienced and controversial journalist.

He’s previously served as a writer and political editor at the Daily Monitor, a Nation Media Group (NMG) publication based in Kampala.

He also is the founder and owner of the Independent magazine and doubles up as a popular TV analyst on political and topical issues.

Besides his journalism career, Mwenda, 51, is a well-connected person who occasionally hangs out with Muhoozi.

He recently uploaded a video on Twitter of himself hanging out with Rwanda President Paul Kagame and his family.

The president & First Lady are such a wonderful couple & truly should be an inspiration for other couples. He is the president and most important man in Rwanda but still finds time to spend with his family and u can see they are comfortable and reflexed around each other. Fifi pic.twitter.com/tRBzFzJHs5 — Andrew M. Mwenda (@AndrewMwenda) January 6, 2023

Incidentally, Mwenda has in the past been arrested and charged with sedition by President Museveni’s administration.

Muhoozi has also appointed David Kabanda as the Deputy Spokesperson for Buganda and Balaam Barughara, as the National Vice Chairman for Western Uganda.

The announcement comes months after Muhoozi, 47, formally announced his intent to vie for the presidency. He announced that his move to vie for the presidency will be a reward against his mother.

The move to contest for the presidency in 2026 could pit him against his father who will have ruled Uganda for close to four decades at the time.

Museveni has already been endorsed for another term by several stakeholders including vice-president Jessica Alupo, a team of doctors, and Buganda region youth leaders.

Also read: Gospel artist Holy Dave battling assault charges

Your lives will become zero! Pastor warns men against losing their wives of their youth

Prof Mutua hits out at lawmakers in LGBTQ row

How First Lady Rachel Ruto eulogized Catherine Kasavuli