Russia alerts Kenya of ‘Western hand’ in Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ





Russia has joined Kenyan political leaders in dismissing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that will allow members of the LGBTQ community to formally register their own association.

Through its Embassy in Nairobi, Russia said the West had a hand in the ruling. The Russian Embassy also said this is just the beginning and that the West will come for more.

It noted that Kenyan leaders have a responsibility of protecting the country’s traditional values or risk losing humanity.

“That is only the beginning, the West will come for more. Traditional values shall be protected, otherwise, humanity is doomed. Not parent 1 and parent 2, but family! Not rules, but law!” the Embassy tweeted.

On Thursday, President William Ruto blasted the Supreme Court for the ruling, saying there is no place for same-sex marriages in Kenya.

Also read: Ruto – Same-sex marriages will not happen in Kenya

“I am a God fearing man. Even though we respect the court, our religion, traditions, law and customs do not allow for women to marry fellow women, nor for men to marry fellow men. I want to tell them that we have traditions, laws and customs, we respect our constitution and all our religions. We shall not allow women to marry women, or men to marry men. That is not possible in our country,” President Ruto said.

“Do not worry. It will happen elsewhere; it won’t happen in Kenya. We know that there are many people spreading this idea, our children in university are being pressured by these dirty teachings,” the president added.

President Ruto’s sentiments were also shared by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“This is satanic and goes against our beliefs. Our President is a man of faith and will do what needs to be done. In any case, we have our traditions and customs, and what they are suggesting is repugnant to morality and justice and our way of life,” Gachagua said.

Also read: Riggy G – LGBTQ is satanic, has no space in Kenya

Separately, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, who hosted Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) on Thursday in Nairobi, similarly criticized the ruling, saying the Judiciary overstepped its mandate in allowing registration of homosexual groups.

“Article 45(2) of our constitution states that every adult has a right to marry a person of the opposite sex based on the free consent of the parties and that’s the law,” Mr Odinga said.

“It’s not the role of the Judiciary to make laws. If there is a lacuna, you go to Parliament for laws to be amended. Parliament has not amended any laws regarding homosexuality and if they have to, they must do it in line with Article 45(2),” the former Prime Minister said.

The ongoing debate comes after the Supreme Court on February 24 upheld a High Court judgment that the Non-Governmental Organisations Coordination Board ought to register an NGO that seeks to fight for the human rights of LGBTQ people saying not doing so would amount to discrimination based on sexual orientation. It did not touch on same-sex marriages.

The national board that oversees non-governmental organizations had denied the activist’s registration request. Kenya’s High Court and the Court of Appeal said the board acted improperly.

Also read:

Daddy Owen – Why I will never support the LGBTQ community

Daddy Owen responds after Instagram pulls down his ‘offensive’ post on LGBTQ

Supreme Court under fire from Supkem and Jamia Mosque over LGBTQ ruling