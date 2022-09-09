Tiktok Drama: Mc Wakili brands Prince Mwiti a cyber-bully, he responds





Kenyan TikTokers Mc Wakili and Prince Mwiti are on the warpath and their fans are caught up in the middle.

In several videos seen by Nairobi News, Mwiti was accused of reporting other competing TikTok accounts and having them shut down by the app.

He is also accused of rallying his followers to go on reporting sprees.

“Of late I have been receiving a lot of complaints about 411, Mwiti. This guy is a pain to a lot of people here on this platform.

He makes false allegations, people’s accounts are closed, and people can’t go live because of this guy.

Let me advise you, report him to the nearest police station because this is cyberbullying. Kama hauna (if you don’t have) evidence ya zile vitu unasema (of the things you are saying), ni (that is) cyber bullying, you’re making false allegations- that’s a crime.

You guys need to report this guy because he’ll keep doing this. Then go to a lawyer or come to me tunafile kesi unaget (we file a case and get) injunctive orders stopping him from either commenting or saying anything about you. Unavanya hivyo (you do that), him ndani (he will be jailed).

On top of that, slap him with defamation. He needs to compensate you for spoiling your name. Mwiti it is wrong; I am calling you out. Boss, stop this nonsense, wacha ufala (stop your stupidity),” said Mc Wakili on September 2, 2022.

To this, Mwiti responded demanding to know Mc Wakili was receiving complaints about him as who.

“Who are you? Should I remind you your job? Your job is going to represent people in court. Who are you ordering to go to the nearest police station? Who are you to order me to the next police station? Excuse me, I am not your wife. Go and order your wife the way you want. Give me a break,” Mwiti exclaimed emotionally in a TikTok live on September 2, 2022.

He also called out Mc Wakili for getting involved in things he had no idea about and threatened to sue him for defamation.

“If you don’t give me any evidence that I reported anybody’s account, that disabled anyone’s account, I will sue you for defamation. You can’t come here recklessly to speak about Mwiti.

My accounts get reported too. Why come here to cry to people? Usiniletee wewe kisirani bana (don’t give me a hard time). Take me to the supreme court or kill me,” Mwiti added.

He also threatened to report Wakili to the Law Society of Kenya for threatening him, demanding Wakili’s full name and registration numbers for him to confirm if Wakili is a real lawyer.

Anyhow, his minions reported MC Wakili’s video and it was pulled down.

Nairobi News previously reported that TikToker Mummie Francie also had a war with Mwiti after she accused him of pointlessly reporting her account with 1.1 million followers.

Her account was pulled down as she aired a live video and was booted from a WhatsApp group in which members, including Mwiti, plotted against her account.

“If you’re a lawyer, kindly I need one to stand for me and fight for me and my business. My business is on the verge of falling apart, and this account is my business. They blocked the other account.

I am not ready to go back to where I was. I have worked so much. I have gone through so much to get to where I am. I am not willing to lose my account because it’s what feeds me, dresses me, and pays the hospital bills for my sick dad.

So if I lose this account my family is going to go hungry and I cannot take that,” lamented Francie.

