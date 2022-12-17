Watch: Karen Nyamu causes a commotion at Samidoh’s Dubai concert, wife rushes to his rescue





Samidoh’s two women; Karen Nyamu and his wife, Edday Nderitu almost fought during his Mugiithi show in Dubai on December 16, 2022.

Samidoh’s last show before he returned to Kenya happened last night with hundreds of Kenyans attending.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday and his baby mama nominated senator Ms Nyamu, met at the venue and it all boiled down to drama!

Drama started when Karen went to where Samidoh was seated and forcefully sat on his laps.

Edday, could not take the disrespect and she went to protect her territory.

A video circulating online shows Karen Nyamu and Samidoh having a confrontation.

Samidoh is seated with his wife and Karen comes straight to where he was sitted.

Minutes later, Karen is said to have lost her cool and almost slapped her baby daddy when his bouncers restrained her.

Defending her man, Edday stood up and tried to grab Karen away from her husband, before Karen was pulled away and taken outside to diffuse the situation.

In yet another video posted on social media, Karen is seen performing on stage with Samidoh and Akorino singer Karangu.

Edday also shared through her social media a photo with her husband saying she was ending the year on a high note.

“Ending the year on a high note with family and friends.Dubai lazima mugithi ishike.”

On the other side, Karen also shared a post after landing in Dubai.

She said she was a big supporter of people “being exactly who they are.”

Samidoh was performing with other Mugiithi artistes among them Joyce Wa Mama, Karangu Wa Muraya, DJ Dbul.

Samidoh’s wife had announced that she would be attending the Mugiithi concert a few weeks ago.

Karen flew to Dubai on Thursday.

On Facebook, Samidoh’s Music promoter in the US Bernice Saroni has sent an encouragement message to Edday asking her to remain strong after the dramatic incidence.

“You are in my prayers sorry hun my flight got interrupted in Switzerland but hold your husband tight. Remmeber when things are too good that’s when the devil comes for you. Stay calm this shall pass too. Always remember you have the crown 👑 fix it nicely better days are ahead of you my sister.”

Bernice then asked Karen to stay on her lane.

“Samidoh leo umecheza kama wewe…. thank you soo much the security was on point sidechic always remember your position wacha kusumbua watu aah nkt …

#womenpower #nowomanislimited #family.”

Watch how the drama unfolded as recorded by a fan who was at the venue last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue (@thesuegacambi)

