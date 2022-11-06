‘Mokwa’ maize flour enters market to compete with renowned unga brands





A newly-launched maize flour brand produced in Homa Bay County has entered the market to compete with the renowned unga brands.

Mokwa (a Luo word that means our flour) was officially opened launched by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

The new maize flour brand is product of Kigoto Maize Millers which is based in Suba South Constituency in Homa Bay County.

According to Governor Wanga, the new brand will first be distributed in Homa Bay County before it expends it reach to other counties.

Ms Wanga said, if truly embraced by Nyanza region residents, Mokwa will eventually compete with other unga brands. Currently, 2kg of Mokwa, a grade one sifted maize flour, goes for Sh195 while 1kg retails at Sh95.

Speaking during the launch, Mr Odinga pledged to do an oversight role on the government to ensure President William Ruto delivers on promises he gave during the campaign period.

“My vision is to ensure the country grows economically through initiation of development projects,” said Mr Odinga.

During the campaigns President Ruto promised to lower the price of unga only to ask Kenyans to give him 12 more months to lower the prices after being sworn in.

Ms Wanga also said that her government will ensure county residents get good health care services, good road network and clean water.

“We are currently engaged in public participation for the county integrated development plan. Residents should air their views on what they want the government to do for them,” said Wanga.

