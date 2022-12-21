Saxophonist Gerry Wainaina escapes death after his car caught fire

Gerry Wainaina and the scene from the freak accident.

US-based Kenyan gospel entertainer Gerry Wainaina escaped death by a whisker after his car caught fire while driving.

According to his social media platforms, the talented superstar shared the heartbreaking news saying his car had just come from service in a garage.

The car was burnt completely.

“I escaped a horrible accident yesterday when my car caught fire while I was driving. I was miraculously saved by a whisker. Mercy said, ‘No!’. Neema inatosha! The car is completely wrecked!”

In a video shared on Mkenya Marekani’s YouTube channel, Gerry said he was unaware of what was happening when he saw fire coming from his car’s side mirrors.

He said his first thought was to save his saxophone, some musical equipment and the clothes in the car.

“I only thought about music,” he said.

Gerry thanked the fire brigades for responding to the accident quickly.

“I had just taken this car from a garage today after I was involved in an accident two weeks ago,” he said.

“Someone had hit my car and it was not that bad. It was a bumper.”

He said the accident shocked his family, but he is glad he is alive.

In 2021, Gerry narrated his story of waiting for nearly three years for a kidney transplant.

“It was the third year of doing vigorous dialysis never received any call,” he told a local blog.

“But this year started on a high when I received the first call. The kidney ended up not being mine. On my birthday, I received my second call that also ended up still in premium tears, but the third call less than a week later came, and I was told they’d confirm the next day.

They didn’t call as they had promised. They called three days later and confirmed it was my match. Jubilation and overwhelming joy hit me all at once. I couldn’t hold my cool.”

After the three years wait, Gerry said the greatest lesson he learnt was that anyone could give life even in death.

Check out the video below.

