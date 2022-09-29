See how Azimio bigwigs reacted to Ruto’s cabinet choices





Azimio la Umoja, One Kenya members have received President William Ruto’s cabinets with mixed feelings.

With some willfully congratulating the new cabinets, others have given negative views towards the same.

Seasoned politician, Edwin Sifuna who is the Nairobi Senator has said that Kenya Kwanza went for the very worst of the bunch for cabinet.

In a post, Sifuna showed his ‘discontent’ with the list of the appointed Cabinet Secretaries.

We cannot republish the content of his tweet because the savage post casts the members of the cabinet in a very unflattering light.

On the other hand, the senator for Narok County, Olekina Ledama said that Ruto has appointed politicians in his cabinet instead of technocrats.

He questioned the ability of the appointed cabinets in healing the ailing economy.

“Now, on a serious note, the National Assembly needs to vet the nominees seriously against chapter six as well as competency. It’s a paradigm shift from technocrats to politicians. What does this mean to the corporate world and economic recovery of a nation wallowing in debts,” said Olekina.

The former Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Joe Mucheru has welcomed the new appointees saying he wishes them well.

“It has been a great honour to serve and I welcome the new administration. Wishing them all the very best and God’s blessing. Long live Kenya. God bless Kenya,” said Mucheru in a post.

The former Tourism CS, Najib Balala has also congratulated president Ruto for appointing the new team.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate President Ruto on unveiling the new cabinet team. I am honoured to have served my country for the past 24 years since being Mombasa Mayor in 1998 to now serving as he also promised to support the new Tourism CS,” he tweeted.

“To the new Tourism CS, Peninah Malonzo, you have my full support. God bless Kenya,” added Balala.

