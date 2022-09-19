Watch: Akothee announces new relationship in style





Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Akothee has left her fans in a jolly mood after she shared a post claiming to be off the market yet again.

On Saturday, August 17, 2022, the ‘Benefactor’ hitmaker said that she is no longer single, but refrained from showing off her new flame which only left her fans in dire anticipation.

“I am not single anymore, you can, take this to the bank. Happy Sabbath,” read Akothee’s post.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the mother of five followed her announcement with a video where she is seen frolicking on the sand at a beach shore in Mombasa with her supposed new muzungu bae.

The singer captioned the post saying her mother’s prayers had been answered.

“Sawa basi, It’s yeeeeeeeeees Someone tell my mum atoke tuu church aende home (tell her to stop praying in church and go home). I went for a lunch date in Mombasa shortly.”

Check out the video below.

@akotheekenya do you play you can’t catch me ,you cant catch me then boom youcan’tcatch me 1🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound – akotheekenya

Akothee’s new relationship comes months after her breakup with ex-lover Nelly Oaks.

In June, the businesswoman confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her then-boyfriend and manager Nelly Oaks.

The businesswoman sought to clarify that she was solely focused on promoting her newly launched book and album, and not in any position for relationship commitments.

She went on to state that she has walked out of other relationships and the breakup should not be a shocker to her fans and followers.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups and downs, so this last one shouldn’t be a shock or a surprise,” she stated in part.

“It’s just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my newfound happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment,” she added.

The singer mentioned that she will not go into details about what transpired between her and Nelly before the relationship ended because of the respect she has for him.

“Questions or answers to what transpired just didn’t want to hurt anyone. but sorry it is what it is,” she said.

“Me and Mr N have a family relationship back in Rongo. For that matter let’s respect family and keep family respect, he is not someone I just picked on the streets,” she added.

