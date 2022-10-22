How 11 celebrities stylishly dressed their baby bumps in 2022

Celebrity moms show off their baby bumps in stylish outfits

2022 has been and continues to be a bountiful year in terms of celebrity tots.

Several celebrities, including influencers, singers and actresses, took to social media to announce their good news.

Some of them gave birth within the year, and some continued to bake their buns in the oven.

Nairobi News looked at how these women veered off the overly comfortable fashion associated with common maternity wear to dress up their baby bumps.

Below are the stunning scenes that awaited us:

Jackie Matubia

The Zora actress gave birth to her second daughter in June 2022 and introduced her as Baby D.

Wahu Kagwi

The Sweet Love singer gave birth on October 11, 2022, her third daughter with her husband, singer Nameless.

Grace Ekirapa

The NTV gospel show host announced that she had given birth to her daughter, Ariah Jasmine in April 2022, and shares a birthday with her husband, Pascal Tokodi.

Nadia Mukami

The singer and her fiance, fellow singer Arrow Bwoy, welcomed their son in March 2022. They released a song named after their son, and it went on to become a hit song.

Zia Bett a.k.a Ziporrah Bett

The fashion designer wife to hit singer Nyashinski is currently baking her second bun in the oven. Earlier this week, she unveiled a fashion line for pregnant women, and the styles of the dresses were gorgeous.

Diana Marua

The rapper and wife to singer Bahati continues to bake her bun in the oven but is rumoured to be close to her due date, considering she already had a baby shower event before giving birth. This will be her third child.

Ivy Namu

The fiancée to Citizen TV host Willis Raburu gave birth to her second child in September 2022, a girl.

Celestine Ndinda

The wife of comedian Timothy Kimani, alias Njugush gave birth to their second child, a son, in August 2022.

Lillian Nganga

The wife to rapper Juliani and a former first lady, Lillian gave birth to her first child in August 2022. Her son is her husband’s second child.

Awiti

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress gave birth to her son in August 2022. This is her second child. She kept the pregnancy private and only revealed it days to giving birth.

Anita Nderu

The media personality also gave birth to a baby girl in August 2022. This was her first child with her Caucasian husband, Barret Raftery.

