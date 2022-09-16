KOT unite to mourn death of tweep Fridah Kyallo





On Thursday, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) came in solidarity to mourn the death of their colleague Fridah Kyallo.

Fridah was reported dead on Thursday morning by her friend and the tweeps reacted by sending messages of condolences to the family.

The cause of her death has not been established but from the reaction, the late was an inspiration to many Kenyans.

The deceased Fridah was an active lady on Twitter, and even some hours before her announcement, she was active on Twitter.

Also read: Exclusive: Journalist in viral President Ruto video speaks

She was also the topic of discussion on social media not long ago when she exchanged words with Kenyan comedian Kendrick Mulamwah, where the two aired their dirty laundry in public.

When Mulamwah would not take the argument further, he announced his retirement from comedy.

These are some of the reactions from KOT after learning of the death of Fridah:

Seems like Fridah the nurse has left us💔 — drey (@Dreymwangi) September 15, 2022

Fridah had a considerably large following. She used it to share and spread other people's arts and content. Through sharing my stories, she helped me build a brand as a social media storyteller.

She was also an avid reader of my stories.

It is sad. May her soul rest in peace. — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) September 15, 2022

Two years ago, at a time like this, I only had 3k followers when I shared my first thread story, the karifoo story.

The story had 50 likes in 1 hour until Fridah and then @_CrazyNairobian retweeted it and went viral.

They propelled my career to unprecedented heights. — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) September 15, 2022

Go well Fridah ,my condolences to the family and her course mates too.We will miss you for sure. pic.twitter.com/GmIdb4yXhK — Arap Marindich (@Arapmarindich01) September 15, 2022

A sad morning 💔💔

Rip Fridah — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) September 15, 2022

The sad truth about life is that one day you will pose for a last pic that will be used in your funeral. RIP Fridah🕊 pic.twitter.com/pBF9JnGRJ7 — Kijana Ya Atwoli (@AtwoliYa) September 15, 2022

Rest easy Fridah 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ojgyL8iqo — Kijana Ya Atwori 🔸 (@AtworiYa) September 15, 2022

Fridah was active on Snapchat 55 minutes ago. — I.am.Polycarp︎  (@Nyaberih_) September 15, 2022

Also read: Mike Sonko’s daughter shows off his gold toilet in his sprawling Machakos mansion

In one of her last tweets when she was hospitalised dated September 12, 2022, Fridah wrote, “It’s time I made peace with everyone.”

Our condolences to the friends and family. May she rest in peace.

Also read:

‘My husband was in high spirits,’ wife of late Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok speaks

Meet IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati’s super accomplished kids

Chiki opens up about her alleged open marriage with Sauti Sol’s Bien

Meet Mashirima Kapombe’s rarely seen son with Captain Otoyo Sibuor