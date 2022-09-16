Join our Telegram Channel
KOT unite to mourn death of tweep Fridah Kyallo

By Kevin Cheruiyot September 16th, 2022 2 min read

On Thursday, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) came in solidarity to mourn the death of their colleague Fridah Kyallo.

Fridah was reported dead on Thursday morning by her friend and the tweeps reacted by sending messages of condolences to the family.

The cause of her death has not been established but from the reaction, the late was an inspiration to many Kenyans.

The deceased Fridah was an active lady on Twitter, and even some hours before her announcement, she was active on Twitter.

She was also the topic of discussion on social media not long ago when she exchanged words with Kenyan comedian Kendrick Mulamwah, where the two aired their dirty laundry in public.

When Mulamwah would not take the argument further, he announced his retirement from comedy.

These are some of the reactions from KOT after learning of the death of Fridah:

In one of her last tweets when she was hospitalised dated September 12, 2022, Fridah wrote, “It’s time I made peace with everyone.”

Our condolences to the friends and family. May she rest in peace.

