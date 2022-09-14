Vera Sidika’s gay ex-BFF teases with photo of government official lover





Maxwell Mwamburi, popularly known for having been a best friend (now former) to socialite Vera Sidika, took to social media to tease his followers with a photo of his lover. +254 711 130992

Mwamburi claims that his man is a senior government official and treats him like a “queen”.

Also read: Turkish ‘investor’ who was deported by Uhuru’s government spotted at State House

In his post, Mwamburi hid his man’s face while taking a selfie of the both of them to show his followers what his man looks at whenever he looks at him (Mwamburi).

“He holds a position of high power in government. Today was a celebratory day as well. To new beginnings Zaddy. You’ve been through a lot but this era is all about the people you love.

Taking y’all back to some TBT. Me and him on a private beachfront. He was down during political campaigns time, but now we are taking over…” Mwamburi wrote on September 13, 2022.

Maxwell’s intense level of secrecy leaves one wondering whether there is actually a senior government lover in the first place. He has been spotted taking selfies with politicians but there is no way to prove if his stories are true.

According to a past Nairobi News report, Mwamburi (who identifies as them) threatened to expose his government official lover in a ‘tea’ post on September 1.

Also read: At last! Diana Chepkemoi re-joins university after Saudi Arabia ordeal

Maxwell’s ‘Zaddy’ allegedly began taking care of him in the era of flip mobile phones and none of his friends knew about his secret relationship.

“A little tea about myself, I’ve been with Zaddy for over 7 years now! You see when you date these powerful government people, you have to keep it low-key! …but I’m not afraid to speak about him now!

One thing about these strong powerful government people, they will give you heaven on earth as long as you keep them low-key hunnie. My first ride was this harrier! I have been Hunty wa Harrier long ago hunnie!” Maxwell said.

Mwamburi also claimed that the first date his lover had ever taken him on was to the prestigious Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

Also read:

Dear KOT: DP Rigathi responds to memes about his dressing

Gone too soon! Kenyan actress dies during treatment after road accident

No more arbitrary blacklisting: How Ruto has rescued loan defaulters

Miguna Miguna: Red alerts hindering my travel to Kenya to be lifted today

Woman in JKIA viral Tiktok video attacking agent speaks of Saudi Arabia torture