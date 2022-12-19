Dear KOT, here are 4 of things that Elon Musk has forbidden on Twitter





In his latest Twitter updates, the bird application boss Elon Musk has forbidden linking accounts to certain social media websites. Musk announced shutting down an account that tracked the flights of his private jet last week.

Musk has been making changes to the application ever since he took over with him, attracting a wide array of sentiments and opinions from Twitter users.

No more links to Facebook and Instagram among other

In a statement, the Twitter company announced, “We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter.”

The banned platforms include mainstream websites such as Facebook and Instagram, and upstart rivals Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post, and former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social.

Twitter did not explain why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others such as Parler, TikTok, or LinkedIn.

Promotions of third-party

Musk also banned promotions of third-party social media link aggregators such as Linktree, which some people use to show where they can be found on different websites.

For instance, Mastodon, a decentralized social network, in recent weeks rapidly grew as it provided an alternative for Twitter users who were unhappy with Musk’s overhaul of Twitter since he bought the company in late October and began restoring accounts that ran afoul of the previous Twitter leadership’s rules against hateful conduct and other harms.

No sharing location without consent

Having suspended many USA-based journalists for writing about jet-tracking, Musk said they were broadcasting ‘basically assassination coordinates’.

Musk changed Twitter’s rules to prohibit sharing another person’s current location without their consent.

Twitter spaces row

Several journalists had just been suspended from the social network spaces audio call on Thursday evening, after Twitter controversially banned the accounts of several high-profile reporters. On the call, Musk said the suspensions were aimed at accounts that ‘doxed’ him by sharing links to his live location. However, he restored the Twitter spaces.

