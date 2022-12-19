Netizens don’t want Elon Musk as Twitter CEO – Poll

In this file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 3, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. PHOTO | AFP

In this file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 3, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. PHOTO | AFP





Twitter CEO Elon Musk has conducted a poll to see whether he should step down as the Head of Twitter.

The poll he put up on his account was to consider the next Twitter updates.

The poll has since garnered over 15 million, with users only having two more hours before the end.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

So far, 57.3% of the bird app users have voted yes, while 42.7% voted no.

Sensing defeat and a possible handing over, Musk shared, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The technology guru took over Twitter operations as the CEO in October and has since made several changes some of which have caused a war between him and the application’s users.

As his first action as CEO, Musk fired top executives in the company as well as other staff.

The company laid off 50 percent of its employees, with Musk defending the massive lay-offs in the company, saying that the business experienced a ‘massive drop’ in revenue as many advertisers withdrew and also alleged that activists are ‘trying to destroy free speech in America.’

He then announced that Twitter blue and verified account owners would pay a monthly subscription. For the latter, the owner would part with Sh800 monthly to keep the blue tick, while Twitter Blue users would part with Sh2,428 monthly.

Critics of the rule were slapped with, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” adding that the price would be adjusted regarding a country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

He also announced that he should permanently suspend impersonation handles that did not boldly put the name ‘parody’ on their account.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk tweeted, saying he would be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints adding that a creator would benefit monetary wise from all content.

