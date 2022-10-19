Ledama Ole Kina: President Ruto chose wealthy CS nominees to ‘prevent’ theft, KOT react





Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina took to social media on October 18, 2022, to opine on the ongoing vetting of the Attorney General and cabinet secretaries’ nominees vetting at the Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

In his sentiments, he claimed President William Samoei Ruto chose very wealthy politicians for the 21 slots in his cabinet.

“I think President William Ruto recruited wealthy persons to work for him so that they don’t r*pe the country- by stealing more- what do you think? The millionaire cabinet- ‘a clean’ cabinet indeed, right????” Senator Ledama wrote on Twitter.

Also read: New twist in the case of slain IEBC official as key evidence is recovered

The vetting sessions began on Monday, October 17, 2022, and are ongoing.

How rich are they?

During their vetting sessions, the politicians revealed their net worth as follows:

Musalia Mudavadi, Sh 4 billion

Njuguna Ndungu, Sh 950 million

Aden Duale, Sh 851 million

Moses Kuria, Sh 750 million

Justin Muturi, Sh 700 million

Kindiki Kithure, Sh 544 million

Davis Chirchir, Sh 482 million

Alfred Mutua, Sh 420 million

Alice Wahome, Sh 281 million

Aisha Jumwa, Sh 100 million.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

During the vetting session, the opposition members brought up multimillion-shilling scandals attached to the names of some of the nominees as well as criminal cases attached to others among them.

KOT reacts

Reacting to Senator Ledama’s post, below were the sentiments of a section of Kenyans:

“They myth that poor people are prone to stealing is preposterous. Truth is most people who are poor don’t steal, have no ambition to hoard assets and are honest enough not to take what doesn’t belong to them,” said Boniface Habana.

“You have been supporting extra billionaires as I can call them and you wanted them to continue leading this country but you don’t see them. But Mheshimiwa, you must know that no woman in Kenya can bring the likes of Jesus Christ,” added Otwere John.

“I wish they were asked to show how much tax was paid to KRA (Kenya Revenue Authority) in the last 5 years. After all, these CS want to be hired by tax payers,” said Njo.

Also read: Karen Nyamu blasts fans suggesting Samidoh get a paternity test

“Mhesh, I am seeing an impressive trend here. A good number of people around Ruto are filthy rich. This shows he takes good care of his foot soldiers. No one can underestimate the value of being close to such a leader,” added Orony George.

“You may be right on that assumption but also be wrong in my view. The wealthy cabinet team lifestyle may be a luxurious one as they are used to.

Although they may not loot or steal any government resources, money may still be lost through luxurious program implementation meetings,” said Peter Poloman Kiplimo.

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out