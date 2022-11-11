Long holiday ahead: Why schools will open on January 23, 2023

Students from various secondary schools on the streets of Nyeri town after schools closed on September 15, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The Ministry of Education has released the official school calendar for 2023.

Next year, the students will only have three terms after going for two full years with a jam-packed school calendar with four terms each.

Pre-primary, primary, and secondary will open on January 23, 2022, and close on April 21.

There is a long break to allow markers of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to have ample time to mark. The marking will begin on January 2 to 20.

“Half-term break will be for three days beginning on March 23 to March 26.”

The first term holiday break will be from April 23 to May 7, lasting only two weeks. The second term will commence from May 8 to August 1, with students taking the half-term break from June 29 to July 2.

“The term’s holiday will be for two weeks starting on 12th to 27th August,” read the Ministry of Education timetable.

The third term will begin from August 28 to November 3, while the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination starts from November 6 to November 9.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination starting 10th November to 1st December.

Since Covid-19 in 2020, the education system has been disrupted, with students staying at home for an entire term. This took a toll on parents, with the terms being made short.

Though some schools resulted in online teaching, not many students benefited from the program; consequently, teaching online had disadvantages.

In 2020, former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced that the school calendar year would begin on January 4, 2021, with first and second terms being shortened from 14 to 11 weeks and holidays from four to one week, including a 10-day Christmas break.

In 2022 however, standard eight candidates are expected to sit for their national exams at the end of November, while their form four counterparts shall sit for theirs from December 1 up to December 23.

Additionally, despite the crunch of the timelines, the August 9 polls also changed the education calendar.

The resumption date of August 11 was extended by an additional three days, with the ministry saying it was a move to avoid interfering with the tallying of votes and gauge the political environment upon the electoral commission’s declaration of the presidential results.

